Leaders of political parties throughout Nigeria are in a meeting with Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba

Newsmen gathered that the meeting will provide an avenue where the politicians and heads of security agents will brainstorm on how to achieve peaceful 2023 polls

One major focus among others to ensure that the general elections are not marred with violence like in other times

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Usman Baba is said to be meeting with the chairmen of all political parties.

The meeting's major agenda is to ensure free, fair, and credible polls in 2023, The Nation reports.

The meeting is to ensure violence-free 2023 elections (Photo: @PoliceNG)

Source: Facebook

The newspaper also gathered that the meeting will address recurring violence in Nigeria and how to avoid crises before the forthcoming general elections.

2023: Presidential candidates, APC, PDP governors on INEC's list for crucial meeting, names, agenda surface

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) will meet governors, security agents, and some presidential candidates ahead of the 2023 general elections on Tuesday, November 22.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

INEC is inviting the politicians and security heads to an interactive session at the Nicon Luxury, Abuja.

During the session which will also be attended by Festus Okoye, INEC commissioner for information and voter education, the guests will brainstorm on how to make the 2023 polls credible.

The event is to be organised by Edwin Olofu, who disclosed the news in a statement on Wednesday.

APC allegedly uncovers agent of PDP in INEC, petition Buhari, others

Top shots of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have uncovered the agent of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abdulaziz Sani Lawal Dare.

Dare SAN, the brother of Dauda Lawal Dare, who emerged as the governorship candidate of the PDP on Friday, is a legal officer at the electoral body.

The chieftains said they have credible information that Dare had been engaged by the PDP hierarchy to compromise the electoral body, using the instrumentality of the law.

They were quoted to have said:

"We have credible information at our disposal that Dare has been engaged to work against the APC. He has started this with Zamfara state."

Source: Legit.ng