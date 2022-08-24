While political parties are working to ensure their candidates come out victorious in 2023, clerics are also praying for a successful outcome

Pastor William Kumuyi, the founder of Deeper Life Christian Ministry, has declared recently that Nigerians will rejoice in the coming days

The nation's revered cleric noted further that the perfect will of God will come to manifestation in the coming general election

In the buildup of the 2023 election, the General Overseer of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has declared that only God will determine the country's next president, The Punch reports.

The cleric noted that everything is in the hands of God concerning the change of power next year and that Nigerians will rejoice at the end of it.

Pastor Kumuyi says Nigerians will rejoice come 2023.

Source: Facebook

Kumuyi made the declaration on Wednesday, August 24, at the palace of Osemawe of Ondo Kingdom, when he visited the monarch, Oba Victor Kiladejo.

The visit was part of the activities of the church to herald a six-day crusade tagged, ” Global Crusade with Kumuyi”, holding in the ancient town.

He said:

“As to next year, 2023 about the election, everything is in the hands of God. I want to tell you, no pin drops anywhere in the world without God’s knowledge and nobody goes ahead without God’s control. He controls everything that happens in the world.

“Would there be an election next year? would there not be an election? Who will emerge as the president of our country? Who will come out as governor of each of the states? Known unto God before the beginning of time and what we want in answer to the problem of contentious people in our land. What He wants will come true. When a lion is coming, no rat stands in his way and says you can’t pass.

“When the Almighty says this is what it is, for Nigeria in particular, for 2023 in particular, no elephant of a man can stand in its way. God’s will will be done and we will all rejoice.”

