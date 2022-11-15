Indeed, Arise TV paid through its nose for making a fake report on the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu

A photo of the check with which the media house paid a N2million fine slammed on it has surfaced online

The photo was shared on Facebook on Monday, November 14, by Joe Igbokwe, one of Tinubu's strong allies

After releasing a report on Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu being allegedly investigated by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for drug-related offences, Arise TV was slammed a N2 million fine by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC).

The photo of the check was shared on Facebook by Joe Igbokwe (Photo: Joe Igbokwe, @tsg2023)

Source: Twitter

On his Facebook page where he shared the check, Igbokwe noted that this is a very big lesson learnt by the media outfit.

NBC fines Arise TV over fake news on APC presidential candidate Bola Tinubu

The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) had sanctioned Arise TV for airing fake reports about the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The television station was fined N2m for breaching the broadcasting code.

How Arise TV apologised after airing doctored statement about Tinubu

Legit.ng recalled that Arise TV apologised on Sunday, November 13, after reporting that the Independent National Broadcasting Commission (INEC) was investigating Tinubu over alleged criminal forfeiture of money on offences bordering on narcotics and illicit dr*ugs.

INEC, however, reacted, stating the doctored statement quoted by the media house did not originate from the electoral body.

Source: Legit.ng