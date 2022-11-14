The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has sanctioned Arise TV for airing fake reports about the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ahmed Bola Tinubu.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The television station was fined N2m for breaching the broadcasting code.

Arise TV apologised on Sunday after reporting the Independent National Broadcasting Commission (INEC) was investigating Tinubu over alleged criminal forfeiture of money on offenses bordering on narcotics and illicit dr*ugs.

The development forced the station to retract the statement and apologised to Tinubu.

Source: Legit.ng