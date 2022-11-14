The leadership of the National Assembly and the House of Representatives has been asked to put into consideration the plight of the people

Anambra, Awka - The bishop, Anglican Diocese of the Niger West, Rt. Rev. (Dr.) Johnson Ekwe, has berated members of the national assembly, and the political leadership for allegedly exhibiting high-level insensitivity towards the plights of the people that elect them into power.

The bishop expressed worry that Nigerian politicians receive jumbo pay, and some of them demanding for life pensions at a time when the country is faced with hunger, joblessness and insecurity.

Slash politicians' salaries, the cleric urged FG

The prelate spoke with Legit.ng regional reporter in Anambra, Mokwugwo Solomon, on Sunday, November 13, 2022, on the occasion of 112 Anniversary celebration of the Cathedral Church of St. Gabriel, Umueri, Anambra East LGA of Anambra State.

He suggested that monies paid to politicians in Nigeria should be drastically cut and reduced to raise funds to create jobs and fight insecurity.

He affirmed thus:

"It is no longer a secret that senators and House of Representatives members in Nigeria earn outrageous salaries. Nigeria has the highest paid national assembly members globally. Go to the state assemblies, the story is the same. Go to the presidency and offices of state governors; the same story.

"The other time, lawmakers were requesting for life pensions for their principal members, in addition to the jumbo pay they receive. This is a height of insensitivity! What should be their preoccupation is how to revamp the economy, fight unemployment, insecurity and hunger.

"Today, people cannot ply the roads safely. There are thousands, who are slaughtered like animals on daily basis. Nigeria has leaders, who never cares. Look at how the dollar is rising non stop above the naira. What should people in government be talking about when the naira has no value globally.

"It is a height of insensitivity for politicians to continue to earn jumbo salaries and other benefits - and some of them demanding for life pensions, when teeming population of their fellow citizens have no jobs - and those who have jobs are underpaid. There are yet other citizens, who do some works, and are not paid for the works they do.

"The universities are closed for this number of months, and the political leadership, who earn fat salaries say there is no money to pay salaries. If Nigerian politicians were patriotic, they should be thinking about how to minimize and cut what they earn, because, many civil servants retire from service without being paid their pensions.

"Nigerians are hungry; therefore, the political leadership should focus on how to revive the economy. They should make policies that will bring peace, improve security of lives and property, and improve condition of living. They should stop provoking Nigerians; because, a hungry man is an angry man. May God have mercy on the political leadership for their insensitivity towards Nigerians."

ASUU: Senator tells Buhari to slash salaries of lawmakers to meet union’s needs

Senator Ali Ndume is making a case for the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) over the continuous issue of gratuity and other demands they have tabled before the federal government.

The lawmaker representing Borno-South has called on the government to slash lawmakers’ wages in two to meet the union’s demands.

The pragmatic lawmaker made this submission on Thursday, November 10, stating that it will suit the circumstances of things and bring about harmony if such steps are taken in earnest.

ASUU half salary: Gbajabiamila reveals next line of action

Meanwhile, the speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, has revealed that President Buhari will soon make a decision over ASUU.

According to him, President Buhari was being awaited to approved the proposal of payment presented to him.

However, he said that 2023 Appropriations Bill includes N170 billion to provide a level of increment in the welfare package of university lecturers.

