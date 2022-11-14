After close to two weeks in the United Kingdom for a medical checkup, President Muhammadu Buhari returned to Nigeria on Sunday, November 13

The president also convened a crucial meeting attended by Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Abdullahi Adamu

The meeting, according to a former presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, is in preparation for the APC's presidential campaign

Abuja - Hours after his return from the United Kingdom (UK) where he has been to receive a medical checkup, President Muhammadu Buhari met with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting is in preparation for the APC presidential campaign (Photo: @BashirAhmad)

Source: Twitter

The meeting held in Aso Rock on Sunday, November 13, was also attended by the APC's national chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu.

According to a former presidential media aide, Bashir Ahmad, the meeting is in preparation for the flag-off of the ruling party's presidential campaign kick-off.

Ahmad noted in a tweet on Sunday:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

"President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with our presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, and the chairman of the great party, Senator Abdullahi Adamu, ahead of the formal presidential campaign flag-off later in the week."

Buhari responds as King Charles III of England asks if he has house in UK, photos, video emerge

President Muhammadu Buhari had spoken about what trans[ired when he met with His Royal Majesty, King Charles III, in Buckingham Palace, United Kingdom (UK) on Wednesday, November 9.

The president said he met with the British monarch to foster Nigeria’s bilateral relationship with the United Kingdom.

King Charles III asked if I have house in UK, says Buhari

In an interview after meeting the monarch, President Buhari said King Charles III asked him whether he had a house in the UK or not.

The president said:

“He (King Charles III) asked me whether I have a house here (in the UK), I said no. I live in Nigeria alone, the only house I have are those I have before I got into government and I am not very much interested in having houses all over the place. I feel much freer when I have nothing."

Source: Legit.ng