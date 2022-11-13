The bond between Rivers governor and his friends, the PDP G-5 governors is getting stronger by the day

The aggrieved governors who are calling for the resignation of the party's chairman and a fair share of elective positions are seen at events together

Recently, Wike and his Enugu, Benue, Abia state counterparts are spotted at a wedding in Enugu state and photos of the event have generated reactions online

Governor Nyesom Ezenwo Wike of Rivers state joined the Enugu State governor, Ífeanyi Ugwuanyi to attend the solemnization of holy matrimony between Miss Obumnenye Nweze and Mr. Chukwudi Amah.

The event was held at the Holy Trinity Catholic Church, Independence Layout in Enugu State on Saturday, November 12, Rivers Mirror noted.

Wike and other G5 Governors attend Justice Nweze’s daughter’s wedding in Enugu state. Photo credit: Rivers Mirror

Source: Facebook

Miss Obumnenye Nweze, the bride, is daughter of Justice Chima Centus Nweze (father), Justice of the Supreme Court of Nigeria and Justice Ugonne Nwaeze (mother), Judge of the Enugu State Customary Court of Appeal.

Governors in attendance

Other governors in the company of Governor Wike were governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, and governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia State.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

In his homily, the Catholic Bishop of Awka Diocese, Most Reverend Paulinus Ezeokafor admonished the couple to understand that marriage is a union ordained of God.

Therefore, he urged them to be devoted to God daily and nurse their love to grow for each other.

He stressed on the fact that there is no perfect marriage relationship, and that it is in their power to make their marriage to become what they desired.

Bishop Ezeokafor observed that most marriages experience intractable problems because the enthusiastic time spent by some couples to prepare for wedding ceremony isn't same as the one spent to prepare for marriage that last a life time.

The Catholic Bishop exhorted them to learn to be patient with each other, be content with what each of them can offer, defend their marriage against intruders, and forgive each other always.

Bishop Ezeokafor also charged them to be faithful one to another, trust and be sincere to each other which, will help them to protect their marriage from collapsing.

Father of the bride, Justice Chima Centus Nweze thanked God for a successful wedding and acknowledged that history was made in having four governors in attendance.

PDP Crisis: Wike, other G5 governors to drop their agitations? New permutation emerges

Dele Momodu, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential campaign council (PCC) director of strategic communication, has said the aggrieved governors of the party would soon drop their agitations.

Momodu said the governors and their allies who have been at loggerheads with the PDP leadership would soon change their game.

The governors, referred to as G5, are led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, calling for the resignation of the party’s national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu.

PDP Crisis: Atiku reacts to Wike's reconciliation statement, reveals what Rivers governor, others should do

Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has welcomed the statement by the Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, that his group, G-5, has not closed the door to reconciliation.

Wike and four of his colleagues, Samuel Ortom of Benue state, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia state, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu state, and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, are demanding the resignation of the PDP national chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu.

The basis of their demand is that since Atiku, a northerner, is the PDP presidential candidate, the national chairmanship seat should be occupied by a southerner.

Source: Legit.ng