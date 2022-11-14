As preparations for the 2023 general elections continue, Peter Obi of the Labour Party has said that his most important possession is being trustworthy

The former governor of Anambra state said that Nigerians have suffered from bad leadership and cannot afford to make the wrong choice in 2023

According to Obi, the desire to take Nigerian back from those who have ruined it is unanimous among the people

Speaking over the weekend ahead of the February 25, presidential election, Obi Nigeria and her people can no longer continue to gamble their fate and future with incompetent leaders who do not mean well for them.

Warning voters against settling for less in the forthcoming poll, the former governor of Anambra state the fact that Nigerians can trust him is his most cherished asset.

His words:

“We can no longer gamble with our fate and future. I'm running for President because, I am qualified, and I have the capacity, credibility, commitment, stamina, governance experience, and track record. More importantly, Nigerians can trust me."

The LP flag bearer also noted that Nigeria is currently only working for a selected few while others continue to suffer.

Noting that Nigeria must work for her people and serve as a viable platform or nation for all, Obi said Nigerians must be able to dwell securely and safely wherever they live - this is the first duty of government.

He added:

“The desire to take Nigeria back is nearly unanimous. We may be used to the old order; but we cannot vote for continuity of corruption, recklessness, impunity and poverty. Deprivation is not habit-forming. Nigerians desire a better life.

"Nigeria is badly in need of a reformative leadership. Bad leadership has hurt us deeply, damaged our psyche and diminished our potential and dreams."

