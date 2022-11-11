Some youths in Nigeria have announced they will embark on a nationwide procession if nothing is done by the fuel scarcity in the country

Fuel price has increased astronomically in Nigeria in the last few weeks, sparking outrage across the country

The situation is made worse by the fact that fuel is very hard to find as there is currently scarcity of petroleum products

FCT, Abuja - The Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide (YCYW) have threatened to embark on a nationwide protest over the steady increase in the prices of petroleum products across the country.

YCYW president, Aare Oladotun Hassan issued the threat in a statement sent to Legit.ng on Friday, November 11.

The YCYW also called for the sack of Mele Kyari, NNPCL chief executive officer. Photo credit: NNPCL

Source: Facebook

The group also asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the group chief executive officer of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation Limited (NNPCL), Mele Kyari for gross incompetence.

Informing the president that the NNPCL boss has destroyed his goodwill among Nigerian masses, the group maintained that his incompetence has brought about untold hardship on the citizens.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

The group further stated:

“As the supreme council for all Yoruba youths globally, we have no choice than to rise in defence of Nigerian masses, for it is unarguable that the NNPC management under Mele Kyari is incompetent, weak and incapacitated, hence our clarion call for his immediate replacement with a better competent hand.

“Yoruba Council of Youths Worldwide shall be marching in protest to press home our demands should the needful is not done in a week time from date of this press release (on or before 17th November, 2022).

“We are constrained to make this demand after careful review of the situation across the country since the beginning of year 2022.

“It all started with importation of adulterated fuel that caused millions of Nigerians unbearable damage to their vehicles without any verifiable compensation nor apology from the NNPC till date.

“Afterwards the situation turned worse due to constant internal meddling and scarcity with no genuine reason.

“The next Nigerians witnessed is the astronomical hike in the pump price of fuel and diesel to the tune of 250/ltr and 750-800/ltr respectively.”

The group lamented that businesses that rely solely on diesel are dying in droves on a daily basis, due to unbearable cost of transportation and limited movements of goods and services.

The youths also advised President Buhari to appoint someone from the southwest as the next NNPCL chief executive.

N170 a litre petrol price in Nigeria is no longer sustainable, says NNPCL boss

Meanwhile, there are indications that Nigerians would soon start paying more money for buying fuel in the country.

Kyari said the petrol pump price of N170 per litre in Nigeria is no longer sustainable by the federal government.

The senior oil chief also stated that market conditions have pushed the cost of landing petroleum products to about three times the value of the current price.

NNPCL dealing with crude oil theft - Report

In recent years, Nigeria has been confronted with the challenge of identifying the perpetrators of crude oil theft and curbing the criminal act.

Crude oil theft is said to have cost Nigeria a staggering $1 billion in revenue in the first quarter of 2022. Oil theft, illegal bunkering and pipeline vandalism have resulted in huge revenue losses to Nigeria.

It also prevents the country from benefitting from the current global oil boom, according to a Legit.ng report.

Source: Legit.ng