Dele Momodu, a former PDP presidential aspirant, has released a video of the meeting between Atiku Abubakar and Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida

During the meeting, Atiku was seen and heard thanking Babangida for his service to Nigeria and the contribution he has made to the country's democracy

Atiku noted that for this, he and other PDP members will continue to pray for the former military leader and his family

Minna, Niger - The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, paid a courtesy visit to a former military head of state, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida, in Minna, Niger state on Friday, November 11.

At the meeting, Atiku thanked the aged former Nigerian leader for accepting to see and discuss with him on short notice.

Atiku thanked IBB for his services to Nigeria (Photo: delemomoduovation)

Source: Instagram

Also, Atiku, on behalf of the PDP, expressed gratitude to Babangida for his immense service to Nigeria and the growth of democracy in the country.

The former vice president noted that he and members of the party as well as other well-meaning Nigerians will continue to pray for the former head of state, his family, and his health.

Atiku added that he came to see the Babangida with his running mate, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta state, and the director-general of the PDP's campaign council.

A video of the meeting was shared on Instagram by Dele Momodo, a former presidential aspirant of the PDP.

PDP presidential candidate Atiku meets IBB in Minna, photos emerge

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, was in Minna, Niger state, to meet with former Military President General Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida (Rtd).

Atiku arrived at the Minna Airport around 12.45pm and was driven straight to the Uphill residence of Babangida.

In the entourage of the PDP flagbearer are his running mate Governor Ifeanyi Okowa; his Campaign DG, Governor Aminu Tambuwal; Taraba Governor Darius Ishaku; former Adamawa Governor Senator Boni Haruna; Former Imo Governor Emeka Ihedioaha; former Jigawa Governor Sule Lamido and former Niger Governor, Dr Mu’azu Babangida Aliyu.

Others include Senator Ben Obi, Senator Dino Melaye, Senator Abdul Ning, and the Niger PDP Chairman and executives.

Source: Legit.ng