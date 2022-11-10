The Anambra state chapter of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) has mocked presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP) Mr Peter Obi, saying he is not a match to the party’s presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

The PDP Presidential Campaign Committee spokesman in Anambra State, Uloka Chibuike, made the statement in a release in Awka, on Thursday.

According to him, Peter Obi will be treated like a leper in Anambra State as his low campaign turnout would continue in the state.

Oluka noted that Anambra is PDP state and will massively vote for Atiku despite all odds.

He said the low turnout of people in Obi campaigns in north will be a child play in Anambra state and south East.

“The PDP is expected to gain over 50,000 members back in the coming weeks in the state . These were people who left the PDP due to deception and others who have seen the inevitability of Atiku Abubakar’s victory in 2023.” Uloka said.

He said with the poor turnout of people at the presidential campaigns of the Labour Party in the North, it’s clear that the party is no a match for the PDP.

According to Uloka, the Labour Party has continued to experience a cold reception across Nigeria which is a sign of rejection and a reminder that the Labour Party cannot play in the big political league.

According to Uloka, the so called Obidients place too much relevance and importance on social media, of which does not constitute 12 percent of the electorates.

“They are gradually losing steam and energy; the chips are down, and the big league players are out to the arena; the kindergarten players have no choice but to hibernate; this is exactly what the Labour Party and Obidients are witnessing.

Oluka said Atiku, with experience and courage, will live up to his promise of restructuring the nation, which is the primary need of the South East and ndi-Igbo in Nigeria.

The spokesman said Atiku’s candidacy is a manifestation of Nigerians’ desire for PDP to return to power.

Source: Legit.ng