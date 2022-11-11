Primate Elijah Ayodele has sent an important message to President Muhammadu Buhari ahead of the 2023 general election

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church urged to Nigerian leader to dialogue with Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho to quench the agitations in the country before the 2023 polls

The cleric urged the president to consider this in order to avoid the crisis that is being planned to hinder the forthcoming general elections

The leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to dialogue with Biafra nation, Eastern security network, and Yoruba nation agitators for the sake of peace during the 2023 election.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Primate Ayodele said the agitators are planning to cause a crisis during the election, and now is the best time to avoid the crisis that is being planned to mar the 2023 general elections.

Buhari has been urged to handle dialogue with Nnamdi Kanu before the 2023 election. Photo credit: Buhari Sallau

Source: Facebook

Why Buhari should act fast, Ayodele speaks

The cleric urged the government not to underrate the agitators to avoid making errors that will disrupt the peace of the nation, PM News reported.

He asked that the government call them for dialogue and settle things amicably.

Primate Ayodele warned Buhari to exercise caution on the issue of Nnamdi Kanu.

He said,

“The more Nnamdi Kanu stays in prison, the more volatile the southeast zone becomes. If they want peace in the zone, politicians behind his travails should withdraw. The government should stop locking him behind bars. If he is guilty, let him be sentenced, if he is not, let him be set free, that’s the criteria for peace.”

Source: Legit.ng