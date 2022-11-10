The high court of the Federal Capital Territory has found out that the EFCC's chairman, Abdulrasheed Bawa, was not in contempt of court

FCT, Abuja - The conviction of Abdulrasheed Bawa, the chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), for contempt has been set aside by the high court of the Federal Capital Territory.

During a proceeding on Thursday, November 10, the presiding judge, Justice Chizoba Oji read out the court's decision to void the initial ruling, Channels TV reports.

The court has set aside Abdulrasheed Bawa's conviction (Photo: @OfficialEFCC)

According to the court, Bawa was not in contempt of court since he had adhered to the order that the respondent’s Range Rover be released and by many internal memoranda, the applicant had initiated the EFCC's internal mechanism to ensure the payment of the sum of N40, 000,000 to the respondent.

The court made this discovery after hearing an application brought by the chairman of the anti-graft agency.

The application was brought pursuant to Section 6(6) (a) and Section 36(1) of the Nigerian constitution, 1999 (as amended), Section 91 of the Sheriffs and Civil Process Act, Cap S6 Laws of 2004, and other relevant enactments.

Contempt: “Impunity cannot have a place in this country” lawyer tells Bawa to submit himself to Kuje Prison

Festus Ogun, a popular Lagos-based attorney, has urged Bawa to do as the court has ordered and report himself to Kuje prison to be remanded.

The fierce and pragmatic legal counsel said the law supersedes anybody, and it does not exempt the EFCC boss and any other public office holder under oath of the statutory stipulations of the constitution.

He said:

“The EFCC Chairman cannot continue to act as though he is above the law. In a democracy, orders of the court are meant to be immediately obeyed, especially by public office holders who swore oaths to defend and uphold the Constitution.”

