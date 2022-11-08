Amid the crisis rocking Nigeria's main opposition Peoples Democratic Party, its presidential campaign train would stop at Borno this Wednesday, November 9

The director general, PDP Presidential Campaign Organisation, Governor Aminu Tambuwal confirmed this development on Tuesday, through a statement

Meanwhile, in the wake of its internal crisis, Governor Samuel Orrtom of Benue state has maintained he will not support Atiku Abubakar or any Fulani man in next year's election

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has announced it will hold its 2023 presidential campaign rally in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital on Wednesday 9th November.

This was made known in a statement signed by the director general, PDP presidential campaign Organization, Governor Aminu Tambuwal and sent to Legit.ng on Tuesday, November 8.

Leaders expected at the rally

The venue of the presidential rally has been slated for Ramat Square, Maiduguri, at 12:00 noon on Wednesday, November 9.

Tambuwal urged all elected members and party faithful to be present and join hands with the party’s presidential flag bearer to recover the Nation.

He said:

“This is to cordially invite all elected PDP Governors, Members of PDP National Working Committee, National Assembly Members, PDP NEC Members, Members of PDP Board of Trustees, State Chapters, Former Governors, Former Ministers, PDP Candidates, and Stakeholders to the Borno State Presidential Campaign Rally."

Also, the Party’s presidential candidate, H.E Atiku Abubakar (GCON) is expected to engage relevant stakeholders in Borno at a town hall meeting today.

Atiku vows to rescue Nigeria from poverty, insecurity as PDP hosts rally in Uyo

Earlier, Atiku promised to rescue Nigeria from insecurity, poverty, disunity and youth unemployment.

He stated this on Monday, October 10 during the official kick-off of the PDP presidential campaign in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state, said if elected he would fix Nigeria’s education sector.

He said the protracted strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities and poor condition of the nation’s universities and welfare of university teachers will be addressed headlong.

Tinubu meets Atiku, Ayu at Abuja airport

Meanwhile, the APC presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, met with his PDP counterpart, Atiku at the VVIP lounge of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, on Monday night.

Despite their political differences and the heated campaign rhetorics, the two presidential candidates exchanged banter upon sighting each other.

In a video posted by media mogul, Dele Momodu, Tinubu also exchanged pleasantries with the national chairman of the PDP, Senator Iyorchia Ayu.

