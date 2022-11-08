The 5 governors calling for the removal of the PDP national chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, on Monday, gathered in Makurdi, Benue state capital, to celebrate one of them, Samuel Ortom

Ortom had started and completed some projects in the state, in which the 5 governors were part of the commissioning

However, one of the projects is a 2.1km township road leading to Ayu's house and was named after Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state, who has been leading the call for Ayu's removal

Benue, Makurdi - The aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), popularly referred to as G5, made history yesterday in Makurdi, the Benue state capital, as they witnessed the inauguration of projects Samuel Ortom started and completed.

According to Channels Television, Ortom hosted Seyi Makinde of Oyo state, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia and Enugu’s Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi.

The governors have reiterated their demands, severally calling for the resignation of Iyorchia Ayu, the national chairman of the PDP.

On Monday, November 7, Governor Ortom’s administration named a 2.1km Township Road constructed by him after one of the G5, Nyesom Wike.

The road is behind the Commissioner’s Quarter in the state capital and leads to Ayu’s house. It was inaugurated by the former governor of the state, Gabriel Suswam.

The G5 governors earlier spoke with PDP supporters in the state who have gathered to drum support for all PDP candidates in Benue state.

The party's leading candidate in the state is the state house of assembly speaker and the governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Titus Uba.

2023: You don’t have pedigree to govern Benue state, Ortom’s aide lambastes APC candidate Alia

Legit.ng earlier reported that Terver Akase, the special adviser on media to Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue state, has said that the APC governorship candidate in the 2023 election in the state does not have credible credentials.

The governor's spokesperson and a PDP stalwart in the state described Hyacienth Alia, the APC governorship flagbearer in Benue state, as a physician who needs to be treated.

Akase said the church is not only to heal the masses but also to build human capability, but Alia has not done anything in this regard.

