The handover date of Osun-Governor Elect, Ademola Adeleke is threatened by the recent move of Governor Gboyega Oyetola

This is as Oyetola has vowed to further challenge the victory of Adeleke in the July 16 governorship election

To make matter worse, Governor Oyetola has continued to tender more evidence and documents against Adeleke at the Osun State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal

Governor Gboyega Oyetola of Osun state has expressed optimism about winning at the governorship election tribunal.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) had, in August, said it would challenge the outcome of the Osun governorship poll.

Oyetola vows to reclaim mandate, drops more evidence against Adeleke. Photo credit: Osun State Government

Source: Facebook

Oyetola vows to challenge Adeleke's victory at the court

Gboyega Famodun, the Osun APC chairman, had said that based on the advice of the party’s lawyers, they had good grounds to challenge the result at the tribunal, The Cable reported.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Speaking with journalists on Monday, November 7, after a brief visit to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja, the Oyetola disclosed he is not worried about the proceedings at the tribunal.

He also said he is confident that Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), will get one million votes in Osun state, The Nation report added.

He promised to deliver the state to his party, the APC, in the 2023 general election.

“I don’t have any fear. I have faith in almighty God. I will reclaim my mandate,” Oyetola said.

Governor-elect Adeleke reveals who Osun PDP should campaign, vote for

Ademola Adeleke, Osun state governor-elect, has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Management Committee for the 2023 presidential election to ensure that the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, wins the state.

Adeleke spoke in Osogbo, the state capital, before inaugurating the party’s campaign management committee, which is led by Sunday Bisi.

Ademola Adeleke, Osun state governor-elect, has charged the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Campaign Management Committee for the 2023 presidential election to ensure that the party’s candidate, Atiku Abubakar, wins the state.

2023 Presidency: Tinubu's convoy attacked again? Police speak

The Nigerian Police Force (NPF) has reacted to reports that the convoy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) was attacked in Osun recently.

A video claiming that the convoy of Tinubu was attacked in the southwest state by some hoodlums had gone viral online.

However, the police command in Osun on Sunday, October 9, made it clear that neither was the APC's presidential candidate in the state on Friday, October 8, as claimed nor was there any such incident.

Source: Legit.ng