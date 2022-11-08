The governorship candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Abia state, Alex Otti, has been predicted to win in 2023.

Otti's victory was predicted in a poll conducted by the Anap foundation ahead of the 2023 general election.

"Based on our polls, Alex Otti of the Labour party has an early lead in Abia State Governorship polls," said Atedo Peterside, President, Anap Foundation.

Source: Legit.ng