Ahead of the 2023 general election, a fresh poll by the Anap foundation has predicted the winner of the governorship election in Rivers state.

The poll was unveiled on Channels on Monday evening, November 7, by Atedo Peterside, the president and founder of the Anap foundation.

The poll predicts that the governorship candidate of the PDP, Siminalayi Fubara, will win by a clear margin.

"Based on our polls, Siminalayi Fubara of the PDP has an early lead in the Rivers State Governorship election race," Atedo Peterside, President, Anap Foundation said.

Peterside, however, noted that the poll shows PDP is not dominating the state even though it's in early lead.

The poll shows Tonye Cole of the APC coming a close second.

Source: Legit.ng