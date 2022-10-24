Bassey Otu, the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in Cross River, has been confirmed as the authentic aspirant of the party by a federal high court sitting in Calabar.

Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu of the court declared him authentic in a judgement in a suit in Calabar, the Cross River state capital on Monday, October 24.

Owan Enoh, an aspirant in the party’s primary in May, has approached the court for the disqualification of Otu as the governorship candidate of the APC in the 2023 governorship election.

The judge, however, said:

“That a candidate contesting for a the position of governor must be a Nigerian, meet the stipulated age requirement and have basic qualification according to the constitution.”

Ojukwu added that the decision of a governorship candidate of a political party is and still remains the political party’s right.

The judgement has put to rest the month of speculations and division in the Cross River chapter of the APC as the party is preparing for the 2023 election campaigns.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Source: Legit.ng