Amid the face-off between ASUU and the federal government, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly referred to as MC Oluomo celebrates his son who just graduated

The Chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, took to his social media page, Instagram to appreciate his son for making him a proud dad

To further celebrate the day and occasion, he shared photos of his son and congratulated him on his latest feat

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

The Chairman Lagos State Parks and Garages Management, Musiliu Akinsanya, better known as MC Oluomo, has expressed immense pride for his son as he bagged his first degree.

Mc Oluomo in an Instagram post indicated his son, King Westt recently bagged his first degree in International Relations, the faculty of social sciences at ESGT University Dream Campus, Benin Republic.

MC Oluomo hails as he bags his first degree from Benin University. Photo credit: MC Oluomo

Source: Instagram

He shared a photo of his son adorning a graduation robe while he congratulated him on his latest feat, The Nation reported.

He wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

“Dear son, Idowu Akinsanya #king_westt. Congratulations on your graduation, as you bagged your first degree in International Relations, faculty of social sciences at ESGT University Dream Campus, Benin Republic.

“I am extremely proud of you, the fruit of your years of toiling is plain for all to see. Your life is a huge inspiration to everyone around you, including us, your parents.

“So much have been committed into your education but none of them is as important as seeing you excited to walk up the podium of success.”

Reactions as MC Oluomo shares videos of ‘Oyinbo’ campaigning for Tinubu

Legit.ng earlier reported that reactions have trailed a viral video of some foreign ladies displaying the campaign shirts of the presidential candidate of the APC, Bola Tinubu.

The video was shared by the former chairman of the Lagos state chapter of the NURTW, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

While sharing the video, Oluomo reaffirm his support for Tinubu and said that the former Lagos state governor will the 2023 presidential election by God's grace.

APC Rally: MC Oluomo made it hard for people to get to Church, Lagos-based Pastor laments

A Lagos-based pastor, Bolaji Akinyemi, has lamented the hardship that some Lagosians experienced over the rally orgainsed by the chairman of Lagos State Parks and Garages Management committee, Musiliu Akinsanya, popularly known as MC Oluomo.

The procession was organised in support of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Lagos on Sunday, October 9.

The march, which commenced with a mammoth crowd at the Teslim Balogun Stadium ended at Oshodi.

Source: Legit.ng