The spokesperson of the APC presidential campaign council said this while reacting to criticism against Peter Obi of the Labour Party and his counterpart in the NNPP, Rabiu Kwankwaso

Ifeanyi Okowa, The PDP vice presidential candidate, was seen in a viral video condemning Obi and Kwankwaso for their attempt to condemn the PDP, a party, they both, just left a few months ago

The spokesperson of the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential campaign council, Festus Keyamo, has reacted to a viral video where Ifeanyi Okowa, the vice presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), spoke about 2023.

Okowa was seen in the video condemning Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, for not reckoning with the “great things” the PDP has done in the past.

APC reacts as Okowa drags Peter Obi, Kwankwaso Photo Cresit: Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, Bola Ahmed Tinubu

Source: Twitter

Okowa condemns Peter Obi, Kwankwaso

The Delta governor said Peter Obi paid lots of glowing tributes to Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP, when he (Obi) was his running mate in 2019.

He added that Obi was still an aspirant under the PDP before leaving to run for president in the Labour Party.

The Delta-born politician also swiped against the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP), Rabiu Kwankwaso, asking him if he was part of the destruction in Nigeria under the PDP.

But Keyamo, while taking to his verified Twitter page, said the Okowa is calling out those who are deceiving some Nigerians while the PDP is repacking itself as a new breed.

The APC chieftain said the ruling party is not disguising itself while the opposition parties are fighting to finish each other.

His statement reads:

“They’re busy confessing like witches & cancelling themselves out. They’re calling out those deceiving some gullible Nigerians & re-packaging themselves as ‘new breeds’. Let them fight to finish; we in the APC are not disguising; we are defending our records with ‘our full chest!’”

