The rivalry between the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) is becoming tense as the day goes by

Following the horrific attack on PDP supporters in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital, the opposition party is pocking accusing fingers on the APC

The PDP said the existence of the APC is a threat to democracy and accused them of breaching the stipulation of the peace accord

FCT, Abuja - The All Progressive Congress (APC) continues to be a prime suspect following the vicious attack on the convoy of the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Maiduguri, Borno state.

The PDP launched its presidential campaign on Wednesday, November 9 in Borno state when the convoy of its presidential candidate was attacked by some suspected hoodlums.

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has continued to poke fingers at the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) over the attack on Atiku Abubakar's convoy in Borno. Photo: PDP

Source: Facebook

The attack was said to have left supporters of the PDP with scores of injuries with the PDP campaign spokesperson, Senator Dino Melaye attesting that 74 persons were hospitalised due to the attack.

A recent statement released by Debo Ologunagba, the PDP publicity secretary reveals the attack was staged by the ruling party APC.

Ologunagba said it is expedient for the Nigerian Police Force (NPF) to “arrest this constant incidence of violence being unleashed.”

He said:

“The attack on the PDP Presidential campaign train as it made its way into Maiduguri city amidst thunderous cheers by the people further confirms APC’s frustration, bitter envy, and disconcertedness over the overwhelming popularity of the PDP and our Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar in Borno State, the North-East Zone and across the nation; for which the APC has resorted to violence."

According to PMNews, Ologunagba revealed that PDP supporters were endangered by the brute force of APC thugs which abruptly ended the campaign of the PDP in Maiduguri, the Borno state capital.

He further revealed that over 70 persons suffered high degrees of injuries and were hospitalised instantly.

He said:

“This attack is consistent with APC’s habitual resort to violence in the face of rejection by the people, as also witnessed in the attack on the PDP’s Presidential Campaign Rally in Kaduna State on October 17, 2022.

“APC’s barbaric and anti-social behavior is contrary to the Peace Accord it signed on September 28, 2022, and constitutes a clear and present danger to democracy, our electoral process, and the 2023 general elections."

Source: Legit.ng