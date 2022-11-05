Ogun, Abeokuta - The Ogun state gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Ladi Adebutu has told Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers state and his cohorts to use the exit door of the party if they are not pleased with Senator Iyorchia Ayu being the national chairman of the party.

As reported by the Daily Trust newspaper, Adebutu made this known in Abeokuta the state capital during an interaction with non-indigenes.

Governor Wike and four other PDP governors have vehemently made it clear not to support Atiku if Sen Ayu remains PDP chairman. Photo: Nyesom Wike, Seyi Makinde, Samuel Ortom

He said:

“By the supreme court judgments severally pronounced, those that don’t like your party has a few choices, they can either abide, go and form their own party or get out! We have chosen to abide by and obey Ayu’s dictates.

“We agree that he is our chairman. We agree that Hon. Sikirulahi Ogundele is our leader in Ogun and he is representing Iyorchia Ayu. We agree to submit ourselves to the National Working Committee of the party. Those that don’t abide should go and form their own party.”

Adebutu urged non-indigene residents in Abeokuta to shun religious and ethnic bias and pitch their tents with Atiku Abubakar as well as other PDP candidates vying for other political offices.

He said:

“We are one Nigeria because we are one family speaking different languages, but we are happy together. May we continue to live together as one family and be happy."

Hausa, Igbo leaders pledge allegiance to PDP in Ogun state

Meanwhile, local leaders of the non-indigenes in Abeokuta in their remark pledged their full allegiance to the PDP and its candidates in the forthcoming general elections.

They promised that they will mobilise four million votes for Atiku Abubakar to help foster his presidential bid in the 2023 election.

Kinsley Chukwuleta, leader of the Igbo community in Abeokuta described Atiku as the most experienced candidate amongst all the 17 other candidates jostling for the number administrative position in the country.

He said:

“We came out to support him (Atiku) because we know he has the experience, he has been to Aso Villa before as the Vice President of Nigeria and if he becomes the President, he will unite Nigeria."

