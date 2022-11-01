Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, has boasted that the PDP will win all polls in the state, including governorship, house of assembly seats

Wike, however, expressed uncertainty about the chances of the party when it comes to winning the presidential election in the state

The governor, in a veiled message, disclosed that PDP presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar would not win the state if the right thing is not done

Port Harcourt, Rivers - Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win all elections in the 2023 poll in his state.

However, the governor exempted the presidential election and the chances of Atiku Abubakar in the state, stating that except when the right thing is done, Vanguard reported.

Wike made this known while swearing in the newly engaged 319 wards and 32 constituency liaison officers in Port Harcourt, the state capital.

The governor also chided the former minister of transportation, Abiye Sekibo, describing him as a politician without a justification to speak for the people of Rivers state.

Wike noted that the ex-minister claimed that the Rivers state has a close relationship with Atiku and that the state has benefited from the former vice president.

The PDP governor stressed that Sekibo has a personal relationship with Atiku, not Rivers state.

The governor recalled when Sekibo was a minister of transportation when Atiku was the vice president, he rhetorically asked the audience if they could point to any of his projects in the state.

His statement reads in part:

“PDP will win our state. I am not hiding it as far as the governorship, House of Representatives, Senate and state Assembly is concerned. The other one (presidency) we have not decided, until the right thing is done.”

