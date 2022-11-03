Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has approached the Supreme Court over the stay of execution on the judgement discharging him

This was noted in a fresh appeal filed by the IPOB leader before the apex court on Thursday, November 3

Ifeanyi Ejiofor, the lead counsel to Nnamdi Kanu also confirmed that his client has taken steps to seek redress on the order of the appellate court

The leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has taken legal action against the Federal Government of Nigeria on the ruling of the Appeal Court staying execution of the court judgement discharging him.

PM News reports that the IPOB leader has filed an appeal before the Supreme Court against the ruling of the Appeal Court on its judgement.

Kanu has appealed the stay of execution order given by the Appeal Court.

The appellate court had on October 13, freed Kanu of all charges of terrorism and treasonable felony levelled against him by the Federal Government.

The Appeal Court's three-member panel in their judgment had set aside the judgment of the Federal High Court, Abuja, which quashed eight out of the 15 counts of the charge levelled against Kanu by the State Security Service (SSS).

After delivering the judgment, Justice Oludotun Adefope-Okojie, the Appeal Court declared the abduction of Kanu from Kenya to Nigeria as illegal and unlawful.

The court also ordered the Federal Government to return the status quo by returning Kanu to Kenya while mandating FG to pay damages to the IPOB leader.

However, in its reaction, the FG applied for a stay of execution order, urging the court not to release Kanu as he was seen as a flight risk and security threat to the country.

In a swift turn out of events, the court granted FG's request

The Punch reports that reacting to the fresh court's decision, Kanu in a suit on Thursday, November 3, said the court erred in law by proceeding to hear and determine an application for a stay of execution in a criminal appeal.

Kanu citing Order 6 Rule 1 of the Court of Appeal Rules, 2021, and Section 17 of the Court of Appeal Act of 2004, described the court's decision as a miiscarriage of justice.

Kanu's lawyer speaks, releases details

Confirming the fresh legal move by the IPOb leader, Ifeanyi Ejiofor, lead counsel for Nnamdi Kanu said his team appealed to the apex court to set aside the ruling of the appellate court.

Ejiofor noted that a decision to appeal the Appeal court judgment followed a thorough review of the ruling

He said:

“Our well-informed position was given a final nod by our indefatigable client, Onyendu Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, during my last visit to him."

No date has been fixed for a hearing in Kanu’s appeal.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Federal Government had earlier made moves to adjourn the stay of execution of a judgement of the Appeal Court in favour of Nnamdi Kanu, the IPOB leader.

The move by the Nigerian government was made public at the court on Monday, October 24, during a sitting at the Appeal Court.

In its ruling, the court gave the FG till 12 pm the same day to move its application for the stay of execution of the judgment.

The federal government on Thursday, October 13, reacted to the Court of Appeal judgement that quashed the terrorism charge it preferred against Kanu.

The Attorney-General of the Federation (AGF) and minister of justice, Abubakar Malami, SAN, contended that Kanu was merely discharged by the appellate court and not acquitted.

He also said issues that predated Kanu’s rendition from Kenya are yet to be determined by the court, adding that the federal government would exploit the appropriate legal options and also communicate the same to the public.

