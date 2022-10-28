Former President Goodluck Jonathan has paid a visit to Otuoke and a few other communities in Bayelsa state to sympathise with flood victims

The former president shared photos of himself in shorts as he rode in a canoe to visit the flooded communities

Jonathan urged stakeholders and all citizens of goodwill and humanitarian agencies to come to the rescue of the flood victims across Nigeria

Otuoke, Bayelsa state - The floods in Bayelsa state have forced former President Goodluck Jonathan to leave his comfort zone to ride in a canoe to visit victims in communities in the southern state.

One of the photos posted by the former president on his verified Facebook page shows him in shorts as he walks inside the flood water.

Former President Jonathan visits flood victims in Otuoke and other Bayelsa communities. Photo credit: Goodluck Jonathan

In another one, he is seen in a canoe alongside community residents.

Floods in Bayelsa: Jonathan visits Otuoke

Legit.ng gathers that the photos were taken when Jonathan visited Otuoke, his community and a few other communities in Bayelsa state to assess the impact of the flood on Thursday, October 27.

"It is still a depressing situation in many of the affected communities because of the magnitude of the flood and the disruption and destruction it has caused.

"This is a moment of crisis; we need to work in unity to achieve the goal of giving hope and providing succor to all victims," the former president said.

Floods in Nigeria: I sympathise with victims, says Jonathan

In the statement posted alongside the photos, former President Jonathan said he sympathised with the flood victims across many states in Nigeria.

He noted that the situation called for urgent intervention by all stakeholders.

"I sympathize with the victims of this year’s flood across many states of the federation who have lost loved ones and properties worth millions. The worsening humanitarian crisis in the affected states calls for urgent action and collaboration by all stakeholders.

"I am touched by the dire situation in some of the affected states, especially my home State Bayelsa where almost all the local government areas are submerged in water and the East-West Road section leading to the State has become impassable, creating scarcity of food and essential commodities," he said.

The former president urged all citizens of goodwill and humanitarian agencies to demonstrate solidarity with these victims and provide support to those affected.

Floods in Nigeria: Nigerians react to Jonathan's statement

Tony Chukwuma-Nosike commented:

"Sir. Ten years ago, you had the opportunity of doing something meaningful and pragmatic which would have been lasting and possibly averting situations like this."

Muhammed Onotu Muhammed said:

"Your Excellency, I believe you have alot of regret at the momen! A stitch in time (2012) could have saved the victims of today! This is a sober reflection for you at the moment, Your Excellency! My prayers are with the victims!"

Kuruye Desann Ifie-oso said:

"Your a good leader Sir, but all the same we are waiting for the government to have everlasting solution to this problem because next will be greater than this."

Unimke Kenneth Ogar said:

"Your Excellency, you had the opportunity to salvage your people, by building a dam and dredging our rivers, but you chose to do things in the North, unfortunately they betrayed you. Opportunity they say comes but once.

"Regret is the most painful thing in life. My heart goes out to the victims. Deris God."

Harvest I. Major said:

"A good one. I pray that Governments in Nigeria will wake up and take positive action to avert reoccurrence. I sympathize with my Facebook friend and former President whose compound was not spared by this year's flood."

Diri laments as flood takes over Bayelsa

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the governor of Bayelsa, Douye Diri, lamented the extent of damage done by the flood crisis in many parts of the state.

Governor Diri, who went on a tour around affected local government areas of the state on Friday, October 21, to see things for himself, noted that even the hometown and residence of former President Jonathan were terribly affected.

Diri stated that the entire Otuoke community Ogbia local government area (Jonathan's hometown) has been submerged in flood.

