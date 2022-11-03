The spokesperson of the APC, Felix Morka, has described the crisis rocking the opposition PDP as a self-inflicted problem that may now end any time soon

Ikeja, Lagos - The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is not ready for the 2023 presidential election because it is currently in an abyss of crisis.

Felix Morka, the ruling party's spokesperson, said this on Wednesday, November 2, while expressing pessimism that the PDP would not get out of the crisis any time soon, The Cable reported.

APC drags PDP over long internal crisis

Source: Facebook

The leading opposition has been drowned in crisis since May 2022, when the party elected Atiku Abubakar as its presidential candidate for the 2023 election.

The Rivers state governor, Nyesom Wike, who came second in the party’s primary, has been at loggerheads with Atiku and has some governors behind him.

But Morka, while speaking on a programme on Lagos Television, said the crisis rocking the opposition is a “self-inflicted” problem that is not ending soon.

His statement reads in part:

“The PDP is completely trapped in the abyss of crisis from which I don’t expect to emerge before the election. They have almost single handedly inflicted harm on themselves because that is the nature, internal contradictions of that party.”

