The governor of Nasarawa state has revealed the fate of the Labour Party governorship candidate for the 2023 general elections

Governor Abdullahi Sule who maintained that he does not know LP's governorship aspirant in the state noted that the Labour Union had declared support for the APC aspirant in Nasarawa

The APC chieftain noted further that the party is not threatened by the presence of Labour Party, ahead of the forthcoming polls

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa state has said he does not know the governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Nasarawa State, Daily Trust reported.

Sule stated this during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today.

Governor Abdullahi Sule says the APC is not threatened by the presence of the Labour Party in Nasarwa state. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi, Nasarawa State Government

Source: Facebook

APC is not threatened by Labour Party in Nasarawa state, Gov Sule

The Labour Party has begun a door-to-door campaign across the 13 local government areas of Nasarawa State.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Asked if the All Progressives Congress is being threatened by LP in Nasarawa, he said, the Labour Party's strength lies with the Labour Union but they had declared support for the APC governorship candidate in the state.

The governor affirmed thus:

“The Labour Party strength has been with the labour union itself, NUT, NUTRW and all the rest. For your information, they were not part of the gathering. They had come out clear to endorse APC governorship candidate in Nasarawa State and they had given their reasons and because of that, they were not invited.

“The leadership of labour in Nasarawa State were invited also to go and put the same kind of show. They joined their counterpart in Kebbi State and also endorsed the governorship candidate of APC in Kebbi State because of what they demonstrated in Nasarawa State.

“Therefore there is no way APC can be threatened in Nasarawa State by Labour Party. If we are going to be threatened definitely not by Labour Party in Nasarawa State. The result of the election will show that. To be honest with you, I don’t know who is the real governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Nasarawa State and I am not joking.”

Tinubu takes a swipe at Peter Obi, Atiku, explains why he's a better presidential candidate for Nigerians

The All Progressives Congress flag bearer had earlier cautioned Nigerians against voting for Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi.

Bola Tinubu said he is a better presidential candidate than all those who are contesting for the presidency with him.

According to the former Lagos governor, there is a need for Nigerians to understand that democracy does not translate to perfection.

2023 presidency: Peter Obi speaks on his deal with Wike, Ortom, Makinde, others in video

Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), has explained his deal with some aggrieved governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Obi, on Tuesday, November 1, disclosed that he is connected to the governors (Nyesom Wike, Okezie Ikpeazu, Samuel Ortom, Seyi Makinde, and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi) because of their passion for Nigeria.

The former Anambra governor, in a video shared by a Twitter subscriber, said this when he paid a visit to Governor Ortom in Makurdi, the Benue state capital.

Source: Legit.ng