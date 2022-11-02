Kano-Kano - Alhassan Doguwa, the majority leader of the House of Representatives, has finally reacted to media reports that he attacked the deputy governorship candidate of the APC in Kano state, Murtala Sule Garo, during a meeting.

Doguwa said the reports were not stating that he did not attack Garo as claimed in several reports.

Scenes at the Kano APC leaders meeting on Monday, October 31. Photo: Saeed Hassan Taura

Source: Facebook

As reported by Daily Nigerian, Doguwa made this revelation on Tuesday, November 1, while answering questions from journalists in a press conference.

The lawmaker further revealed that he did not attend the meeting either; rather, he went to the meeting venue to see the APC chairman in Kano state, Abdullahi Abbas.

Doguwa narrates how his spat with Garo went down

He said there was no such thing as him inflicting injury on Garo, as claimed in media reports.

Doguwa said:

“I was not there to attend the meeting. I was there just to see Abdullahi Abbas and leave.

“When I arrived at the Gawuna’s residence and I entered the meeting room, I saw them having a meeting. I then cracked this joke at the deputy governor, saying that the National Assembly caucus should have had a representation in this meeting.”

The lawmaker revealed that Garo reacted to his joke rudely, saying, ‘must you be invited?’, must the National Assembly caucus be invited?’.

Doguwa said Garo began to rain insult on him saying:

"banza maras mutunci, dan uban ka ba za a gayyace ka ba."

Who attacked who? Honourable Doguwa reveals

The lawmaker claimed that he did not retaliate to the insult, but Garo tried to grab his attire while he continued to insult him.

He said:

“That was the point I lost control and started retaliating. He even attempted to grab my collar. In the course of moving towards me to fight me, there was a cup of tea on the table. So Garo hit the cup which fell down and got broken.

“When he swiftly moved towards me, he slipped on the floor and fell on the broken cup and got injured. So, I did not injure Murtala.

“The news gave the impression that I injured Murtala, but I did not injure him. I did not use any material that can injure,”

Meanwhile, the lawmaker has urged Governor Abdullahi Ganduje to step into the brewing crisis and ensure there is unity within the party before the commencement of the 2023 general elections.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje has a huge task before him ahead of the crucial 2023 general elections.

The unity of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano is on the verge of being compromised.

A crucial meeting held by leaders of the party on Monday, October 31 ended up with bloody scenes after a series of heated argument.

