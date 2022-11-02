Nigeria's main opposition party, the PDP, has dragged the ruling APC to court ahead of the 2023 general election

The PDP wants a Federal High Court in Abuja to nulify the APC convention, sack all the members of the party's NWC and the candidates for the 2023 polls

Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate, his running mate Kashim Shettima, and governorship candidates of the party are listed as defendants in the suit

FCT, Abuja - The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has filed a suit before a Federal High Court in Abuja seeking the sack of all the members of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the 2023 general election.

The main opposition party, in a suit filed through Ayo Ajibade, a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), is contesting the legality of the process that produced the party’s national officers, TheCable reported.

Why is PDP asking court to sack APC's NWC?

The suit is predicated on a recent judgment of a Federal High Court, which nullified the nomination of Gboyega Oyetola, Osun governor, and his deputy, Benedict Alabi, as APC candidates in the July governorship election.

Emeka Nwite, the presiding judge who delivered the ruling in September 30, held that the nomination of Oyetola and his deputy was unlawful.

The court based its judgment on the grounds that Mai Mala Buni, Yobe governor, who submitted their names to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), violated the provisions of section 183 of the constitution and section 82(3) of the Electoral Act, 2022.

Buni was then the acting chairman of the APC caretaker/extraordinary convention planning committee (CECPC).

The Abdullahi Adamu-led NWC took over the affairs of the APC after the party’s national convention in March.

All candidates produced by Adamu-led NWC unconstitutional, PDP claims

Consequently, the PDP is praying the court to void the APC NWC as well as all candidates produced by party for the 2023 general election on the claim that they were produced in breach of the 1999 constitution, the party’s constitution, and Electoral Act 2022.

The case file has been assigned to Inyang Ekwo, a federal high court judge.

Ekwo has fixed November 22 for mention of the suit with an order that all the 53 persons listed by PDP as defendants be served with hearing notices in their respective locations.

Bola Tinubu, APC presidential candidate; Kashim Shettima, the party’s vice-presidential candidate; governorship candidates and their running mates are listed as defendants in the suit.

PDP expels Jimi Lawal, three others in Ogun

In another report, the PDP has expelled a governorship aspirant of the party in Ogun state, Otunba Jimi Lawal, for gross misconduct, forgery, anti-party activities and disobedience to the party’s constitution.

A disciplinary committee set up by the National Working Committee of the party recommended Lawal’s expulsion alongside three others.

Addressing journalists at the PDP Secretariat in Abeokuta on Tuesday, November 1, the chairman of the disciplinary committee, Barrister Tola Odulaja, said their expulsion was in accordance with the party’s constitutional provision.

