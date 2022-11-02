Bola Tinubu, the APC presidential candidate, has urged Nigerians to question Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi how he planned to rescue Nigeria

Tinubu, in a veiled reference to Peter Obi's comment on why he does not need a manifesto to fix Nigeria, said the former Anambra governor spreads fake statistics and lies

Peter Obi has earlier said that those who have presented manifestos in the past have failed the country, stating that he did not need a manifesto to fix Nigeria

Victorial Island, Lagos - Bola Tinubu, the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, has said Nigerians do not need a presidential candidate like Peter Obi, the Labour Party presidential candidate.

Tinubu, in a veiled reference, described the former Anambra governor as a candidate fond of spreading “foolish statistics” and “lies”, PM News reported.

The APC presidential candidate maintained that the task ahead is doable but difficult, adding that only the right candidate and party can make the bold decisions Nigeria needs.

In the veiled reference, Tinubu said a candidate (Obi) and party (Labour Party) with no plans for Nigeria would take the country to the wrong destination.

His statement reads in part:

“When you asked him (Peter Obi) what he wants to do, he will say I will do the right thing, then the question is, what is the right thing you want to do, it is clear he does not know what to do. He has no plan for Nigeria.”

Tinubu was obviously referencing the comments credited to Peter Obi, where he claimed that presenting a manifesto is not as important as knowing what to do offhand.

However, the Labour Party presidential flagbearer had recently stated that his manifesto would soon be made available for the Nigerian public.

Source: Legit.ng