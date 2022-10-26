A Nigerian in what can be described as historic has won a councillorship election into a city office in a Canadian city

Ayo Owodunni became the first black person to become a City Councillor in Kitchener, London Ontario, Canada

Mr Owodunni won the Municipal elections for Ward 5 in a keenly contested race for the office,

Source: Facebook

He ran his campaign on three promises — speeding on local roads, keeping taxes low, and affordable housing.

He was quoted to have said:

“I am more aware than ever that our city is evolving rapidly, and the leadership needs to evolve to tackle urgent issues like road safety, cost of living, belonging, housing affordability, and climate change."

Source: Legit.ng