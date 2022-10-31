Benue, Makurdi - Moses Egbodo, a House of Representative candidate under the umbrella of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) who has been in a kidnapper’s den, has finally regained freedom.

As reported by Daily Trust newspaper, Egbodo, seeking to represent the Obi Constituency in Benue state, was released on Saturday, October 29, after over a week in the kidnappers’ den.

The Benue state police command revealed that they were not aware of Moses Egbodo's abduction and release. Photo

Legit.ng gathered that Egbodo was kidnapped in a commercial vehicle while travelling to Otukpo from the state capital, Makurdi.

Egbodo was kidnapped alongside three others on Monday, October 24.

Confirming his release from the kidnappers’ den, the chairman of Obi, Tony Akpa, said:

“The man was released yesterday (Saturday) around 7 pm after spending six days in a kidnappers’ den.

“He was kidnapped last Monday alongside three others while coming from Makurdi to Otukpo. He entered a commercial vehicle at the park and in between Taraku and Burnt Bricks before Otukpo, the kidnappers picked them up.

“They initially demanded N4m as ransom but they ended up collecting N3m.”

The Benue State Police Command spokesperson, SP Catherine Anene, said she was unaware of the kidnapping.

