Some dare-devil bandits recently kidnapped some chieftains of the All Progress Congress (APC) along the Kaduna-Kachia highway in Kaduna.

According to a report by Daily Trust, the APC chieftains were on their way back from Kafanchan after a political meeting with Christian leaders in the Southern Senatorial District on Thursday, September 22.

One of those who escaped being attacked told journalists that not less than five vehicles were affected after the assailants opened fire on the politicians sporadically, leaving some persons injured and kidnapping two others.

The kidnap victims are the APC's candidate for the House of Assembly in Kajuru, Mr. Madaki, and the vice chairman of the Kajuru local government area, Ruben Waziri.

The incident was confirmed by a relative of Waziri, Ben Maigari, who said the family is yet to hear from the abductors.

Maigari said:

“They were attacked; the bandits blocked the road and opened fire on the entourage and other moving vehicles. My brother, Ruben, was abducted alongside Madaki because they were in the same vehicle."

Luckily, the ruling party's governorship candidate, Senator Uba Sani, was not part of the victims as he had travelled to Abuja from Kafanchan.

