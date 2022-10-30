Philip Agbese seems to be coasting to victory ahead of the Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency election in 2023

FCT, Abuja - Leading research platform, Innovative Polls Incorporation has predicted the outcome of the Ado/Ogbadibo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency election in the forthcoming 2023 polls.

The result declared that All Progressive Congress (APC) House of Representatives candidate for the election, Philip Agbese, will win the poll.

Agbese's experience is said to be working in his favour ahead of the election. Photo credit: Benue APC

According to the poll, 700 of 1,000 respondents sampled across the Federal Constituency are disposed to voting Agbese who is from Ado Local Government Area currently favoured by zoning of the seat among the three local governments that made up the constituency.

Labour Party’s Ralph Odoh came a distant second in the opinion poll with 187 votes.

While the Labour Party is gaining some level of popularity, Odoh is said to be relatively unknown outside his Okpoga immediate environment.

Aida Nath Ogwuche, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, came third with 96 votes in the poll.

Political watchers say Ogwuche's court case instituted by her co-contestant in the PDP primary election is responsible for her slim chance.

The remaining votes were shared by the candidates of the New Nigeria People's Party, All Progressives Grand Alliance and the Social Democratic Party.

Some analysts are of the opinion that Agbese’s remarkable showing in the poll is the result of multiple factors that count in his favour.

The APC candidate is an international human rights lawyer with multiple degrees from the United Kingdom.

He is also a member of the Inns of Temple, UK, and his philanthropic gestures to many young persons include scholarships to indigent students.

