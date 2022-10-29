The African Action Congress (AAC) has said that its mission is to liberate Nigeria from many challenges facing its people

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, the party noted that its structures and programmes are inspired by the struggles and aspirations of Nigerians

Meanwhile, the presidential campaign of top publisher turned politician, Omoyele Sowore commenced on Saturday, October 29, in Kano state

The presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC), Omoyele Sowore, on Saturday, October 29, commenced his presidential campaign in the ancient city of Kano in what was described as the “People’s Assembly”.

The event which took place at the Kano Anti-Corruption Institute in the heart of the city was packed with supporters of the party, The Punch reported.

Sowore launched his presidential campaign in Kano on Saturday, October 29, promising liberation. Photo credit: @Officialsoliu

Source: Twitter

Sowore makes fresh promise

Sowore, who introduced the manifesto of the party, was accompanied by his vice presidential candidate, Garba Magashi, and the governorship candidate of the party, Sani Yakasai.

The AAC, in a statement by its spokesperson, Onyinye-Gandhi Chukwunyere, on Saturday, assured Nigerians of “liberty on the ballot.”

“From the great city of Kano where we launched our liberation campaign today (Saturday), we’ll traverse the length and breadth of our country, inspiring and uniting our people for the very important task of flushing out corrupt politicians and redeeming the country,” Chukwunyere said.

Source: Legit.ng