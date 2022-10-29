Nigeria's legal system is one of the spaces where women are making landmark successes as they have displayed strong intelligence over time

Interestingly, some of the legal warlords in Nigeria are also wives to some political icons in the Nigeria political milieu

Some of these politicians whose wives are judges are the likes of General Abdulsalami Abubakar, Governor Nyesom Wike, and about 7 others have been compiled

The Nigerian political milieu has its uniqueness despite its challenges, and one of such peculiarities is the trend that some of its top politicians are married to judges.

The judicial field is an environment where women in the legal system have risen through the ranks to become judges.

Names of female judges whose husbands are power politicians Photo Credit: Nyesom Wike

Below is a list of the female judges whose husbands are powerful politicians:

Justice Eberechi Wike

Justice Eberechi is a judge of the Rivers state high court, and she is the wife to the governor of the state, Nyesom Wike.

Justice Olatokunbo Majekodunmi

The legal luminary is the wife to the renowned medical practitioner turned businessman and politician, Chief (Dr) Femi Majekodunmi.

Dr Majekodunmi is a popular politician in Ogun state and chairman of the state Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB).

Jumoke Pedro

Justice Jumoke Pedro of the Lagos state high court is the wife to a former governor of the state, Femi Pedro.

Justice Meg Opara

The justice of the Rivers state’s high court is the wife of the former deputy speaker of the house of representatives, Rt Hon. Austin Adiele Opara

Justice Maryann Anenih

Justice Maryann Anenih is a justice of the federal high court in Abuja and wife to the late chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) board of trustees.

Justice Fati Lami Abubakar

The former chief judge of Niger state is the wife of the former head of state, General Abdulsalami Abubakar.

Justice Mary Odili

Justice Mary Odili is the wife of the former governor of Rivers state, who served the state between 1999 to 2007.

She was appointed as Associate justice of the supreme court of Nigeria by former president Goodluck Jonathan.

She retired in May when she clocked 70.

Justice Binta Nyako

She is one of the four wives of the former governor of Adamawa, Vice Admiral Murtala Nyako.

Justices Anwuri Chikere

She is the wife of the three-term member of the house of representatives, Ken Chikere.

Chikere, who is a PDP member, represented Port Harcourt federal constituency 1.

