The Labour Party has finally released a revised list of Peter Obi's Presidential Campaign Council for the 2023 elections

Barr Julius Abure, the party's national chairman, made this known in a statement released on Wednesday, October 26

According to Abure, the presidential campaign council will be inaugurated in Abuja on Friday, October 28

FCT, Abuja - The Labour Party has released an updated/revised list of its Presidential Campaign Council comprising 1, 453 members for the 2023 general election.

The party's national chairman, Barr Julius Abure, made this known in a statement released on Wednesday, October 26.

Labour Party has released a revised list of Peter Obi's Presidential Campaign Council. Photo credit: Mr. Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Abure noted that the earlier list released on October 12 had to be reviewed to accommodate those who were “displaced”, The Nation reported.

He urged supporters of the party and the presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who are not on the latest list, to “continue to do their work.”

It was gathered that Dr Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, remains the director-general of the campaign council while retired Assistant Inspector General of Police Mohammed Zarewa remains the chairman.

Where is the Labour Party presidential campaign council list?

Abure said the list of the Labour Party presidential campaign council is available on the party's website.

Legit.ng gathers that the campaign council will be inaugurated on Friday, October 28, in Abuja.

“I want to thank Nigerians for their support for the party and for our candidate. I want to appreciate all our candidates who have been working tirelessly to establish the party, who are working hard to win their elections," the Labour Party chairman said.

Download the revised campaign council list here.

A campaign council list had earlier been released by the party but was revised due to several complaints by party members and supporters

Peter Obi's supporter climbs Mount Kilimanjaro to place Labour Party's flag

Meanwhile, a Twitter supporter of Nigeria's Labour Party, @OGersh, climbed Africa’s tallest mountain, Mount Kilimanjaro, for 10 and a half hours to place the party's flag at the Uhuru peak.

The Uhuru peak is the highest point of the mountain and the highest point in Africa.

OGersh shared a picture of himself at Uhuru Peak, next to the Labour Party flag on Tuesday, October 25.

