In a major blow to Atiku, a PDP senator, Chimaroke Nnamani is now openly campaigning for APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu

Nnamani, a former Enugu governor, said Tinubu (former Lagos governor) had the best performance among the governors that served between 1999 and 2007

The Enugu East senator said Tinubu will replicate the successes in Lagos across the country, adding that he has the capacity to revamp the economy

FCT, Abuja - Chimaroke Nnamani has said the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, is the most successful governor amongst the class of 1999-2007 set when Nigeria returned to democracy.

Tinubu was governor of Lagos state, while Nnamani was governor of Enugu state.

The senator representing Enugu East in the National Assembly added that governors from the class of 1999 may still be the nation’s top system builders and political reformers.

2023 elections: Tinubu will make Nigeria work for all

In a statement issued in Abuja on Friday, October 28, Nnamani, who is a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said Tinubu will make Nigeria work if he becomes the nation's president, The Punch reported.

“Tinubu will replicate the successes in Lagos across the country and has the capacity to revamp the economy and make Nigeria work for all," he maintained.

Tinubu made the most progress

The PDP senator said the class of 1999 Governors had it rough in the beginning because most of them inherited a state that had all of its sectors in poor conditions due to several years of military rule.

“All we had was pure joy in our electorates’ hearts because they had a democratically elected governor.

"From health to education to the economy and security, Lagos state and many other states were in turmoil as a result of years of military rule but Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu made the most progress out of all of us in reforms of various sectors, with Enugu State coming in second.

“This large progress came as a result of assembling 23 best brains in Lagos state to examine each sector of Lagos economy and provide a workable solution to its unique challenges," he said.

Tinubu's achievements as Lagos state governor

Senator Nnamani went on to reel out Tinubu's achievements in different sectors in a statement he also posted on Twitter.

“The Asiwaju-led administration was tasked with figuring out how to add 5,768 more classrooms to the existing ones, saying that he rose to the challenges by erecting new elementary, junior secondary and senior secondary schools in Lagos between 1999 and 2007 to address this issue.

“Asiwaju-led government consequently embarked on human capital development to guarantee that pupils received the finest education possible with a series of staff training and development programs in various courses, seminars, and workshops," he said.

Nigerians react

Yusuf Aliu said:

"Sentiment apart, so the APC supporters have now agreed that Buhari which Tinubu brought to us has failed.

"That means Tinubu doesn't deserve to rule Nigeria because he's an accomplice to the failed government which he's the party leader. I remain OBIDIENT and YUSFUL forever oooo."

Dele Dearest said:

"If you live in this Lagos as a lower/poorer class you will know Lagos is not working, d down trodden are suffering like... Can we replicate this Lagos for d whole Nigeria, I pray God forbid."

Engr Salam Monsuru Maflux said:

"It's unfortunate that tribal sentiment and pure hatred had so much blind folded some folks that they refused to see that the Nigeria of our dreams can be achieved by Tinubu. It's takes detribalise individuals to see this.

"It is even an embarrassment putting Tinubu side by side all this janjaweed politicians in the name of comparism. That's why I laughed in Swahili when someone said the state he governed is his manifestos, if Lagos is Tinubu manifestos then all other contestants should just throw in the towel."

Isaac Okorie said:

"APC cannot rescue Nigeria from APC. Those who brought this evil affliction certainly can not be the solution. We OBIDIENTLY reject this APC Affliction."

