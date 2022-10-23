APC presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu has come to the aid of some communities in Kano state ravaged by flood

The former Lagos state governor donated N100million to the victims of the disaster in the northwest state

He also called for sustained prayers by Kano resident to end flood disasters in the state and across the nation

Kano - Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has donated N100 million to flood victims in Kano.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Tinubu announced the donation during a dinner organised in his honour by the Kano business community council on Saturday, October 22.

The APC presidential candidate received a rousing welcome from party supporters in Kano. Photo credit: @OfficialABAT

Source: Twitter

He said the donation was aimed at alleviating the sufferings of the victims in the affected local government in the state.

He, however, called for sustained prayers to end flood disasters in the state and across the nation, adding that the federal government had taken several measures to build infrastructure and improve the ease of doing business across the country.

He further promised that, if elected, he would ensure that Nigeria’s diversity served as a source of prosperity for all.

The APC presidential candidate pledged to reposition existing industries and make them a competitive source of industrialisation and growth, not just for Kano, but the entire country.

He also commended Abdullahi Ganduje, governor of the state, for his stride in infrastructure development.

The APC presidential candidate also promised the business community that he would provide enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the state.

His words:

“Unity in diversity, peace and prosperity are the fulcrum of my mission in this contest.”

Bola Tinubu gets rousing welcome in Kano state

Leadership newspaper reports that Tinubu was accorded a rousing welcome by the people of Kano during his visit.

According to the report, the APC presidential candidate was received by the governors of Kano, Jigawa and Zamfara states, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, Alhaji Badaru Abubakar and Alhaji Mohammed Bello Matawalle, at the airport.

Nigerian states, households battle with massive flood

In recent weeks, floods have taken over major states in Nigeria, displacing homeowners and businesses.

The impact so far has been devastating and many have in recent days been rendered homeless in states like Anambra, Kogi, Bayelsa, Edo, Delta states and more.

Farmlands have also been affected by the unfortunate development, which experts say would affect the cost price of produce in the coming months.

Nigeria floods kill 500, displace 1.4 million people

Meanwhile, about 500 people have died in Nigeria's worst floods in a decade and 1.4 million others been displaced from their homes since the start of the rainy season, the federal government said.

Similarly, 45,249 houses were totally damaged while 70,566 hectares of farmlands were completely destroyed.

Rhoda Ishaku Iliya, a spokesperson in the ministry of humanitarian affairs and disaster management, made this known in a statement.

Source: Legit.ng