Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River state has christened the state's 2023 appropriation bill as the budget of quantum inifintum

Ayade made the presentation of the budget to the members of the Cross River state House of Assembly on Thursday, October 27

According to the governor, this particular budget is a people-orientated one aimed at focusing on handling the total well-being of residents

The Cross River state governor, Ben Ayade, on Thursday, October 27, presented a budget of N330 billion at the House of Assembly.

Ayade made the presentation of the budget which he christened 'Budget of Quantum infinitum' to the lawmakers of the House of Assembly.

Governor Ben Ayade has christened the 2023 Cross River Appropriation bill as the 'Budget of Quantum Infinitum'. Photo: Ben Ayade

Vanguard reports that the governor during his presentation said that N130 billion will serve as recurrent expenditure while N200 billion will be for capital expenditure.

Walking into the floor of the House of Assembly at exactly 1.10 pm, Governor Ayade said the budget of quantum infinitum is a citizen’s budget.

He also noted that the 2023 Cross River state budget will focus mainly on the welfare and well-being of the people of the state.

The governor also said that the budget will focus on deeper agro-industrialization across Cross River state and will pave way for the finalisation of all unfinished projects.

Key details of the budget

Details of the budget show that 39 per cent will take care of salaries, gratuity and other key recurrent items while 61 per cent of the appropriation bill intends "to kinetically crystalise all outstanding projects."

Further decrying the need for massive recruitment of Cross River state residents and Nigerians at large, Ayade said that by early next year about 85 per cent of the workforce will retire.

His words:

"There is a need for massive recruitment now so that the new people can understudy those who are leaving.

“By early next year, about 85 per cent of the workforce in the cross River state civil service will be leaving, so there is an urgent need for massive recruitment.

“I have been able to create an independent economy under my watch that needs to be sustained."

