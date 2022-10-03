The final figure of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registrants recently updated by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2023 general elections reveals that a total of 96.2 million Nigerians will decide who will be the next president.

Among states with the highest numbers of eligible votes are Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, and Rivers, while Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are at the lower section of the list.

96.2 million will decide the country's fate in 2023

In terms of geopolitical zones, the northwest, southwest, and south-south have the highest number of registered votes.

But regions like northcentral, northeast, and southeast put together have few registrants for the general elections.

Below is the number of registrants in states and regions:

PVC registrants by state

Lagos: 7,155,920 Kano: 6,026,850 Kaduna: 4,411,723 Rivers: 3,689,197 Delta: 3,386,791 Katsina:3,570,740 Oyo: 3,330,336 Plateau: 2,840,094 Bauchi: 2,801,512 Anambra: 2,761,467 Nasarawa: 2,759,943 Ogun: 2,720,422 Benue: 2,667,902 Edo: 2,576,474 Borno: 2,564197 Akwa Ibom: 2,447,438 Adamawa: 2,234,550 Imo: 2,272,293 Jigawa: 2,272,293 Sokoto: 2,233,575 Abia: 2,202,242 Taraba: 2,088,260 Ondo:2,047,598 Osun: 2,043,107 Kebbi: 2,076,798 Kogi: 2,009,229 Zamfara: 1,955,777 Enugu: 1,944,016 Bayelsa: 1,367,834 Cross River: 1,894,640 Ebonyi: 1,861,443 Kwara: 1,736,858 Yobe: 1,518,327 Gombe: 1,394,393 FCT: 1,344,856 Ekiti: 1,034,811

PVC registrants by geo-political zones

Northwest: 22.67 million Southwest: 18.3 million South-south: 15.2 million Northcentral: 14.1 million Northeast: 12.8 million Southeast: 11.49 million

