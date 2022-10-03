Global site navigation

Local editions

2023 Elections: Final Update on INEC Registrations Across Nigeria, States, Regions with Highest Numbers Emerge
Politics

2023 Elections: Final Update on INEC Registrations Across Nigeria, States, Regions with Highest Numbers Emerge

by  Onyirioha Nnamdi

The final figure of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registrants recently updated by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2023 general elections reveals that a total of 96.2 million Nigerians will decide who will be the next president.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Among states with the highest numbers of eligible votes are Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, and Rivers, while Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are at the lower section of the list.

INEC's boss
96.2 million will decide the country's fate in 2023
Source: Original

In terms of geopolitical zones, the northwest, southwest, and south-south have the highest number of registered votes.

But regions like northcentral, northeast, and southeast put together have few registrants for the general elections.

Below is the number of registrants in states and regions:

Read also

From Shagari to Buhari: List of Nigerian presidents and the value of Naira to $1 under them

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

PVC registrants by state

  1. Lagos: 7,155,920
  2. Kano: 6,026,850
  3. Kaduna: 4,411,723
  4. Rivers: 3,689,197
  5. Delta: 3,386,791
  6. Katsina:3,570,740
  7. Oyo: 3,330,336
  8. Plateau: 2,840,094
  9. Bauchi: 2,801,512
  10. Anambra: 2,761,467
  11. Nasarawa: 2,759,943
  12. Ogun: 2,720,422
  13. Benue: 2,667,902
  14. Edo: 2,576,474
  15. Borno: 2,564197
  16. Akwa Ibom: 2,447,438
  17. Adamawa: 2,234,550
  18. Imo: 2,272,293
  19. Jigawa: 2,272,293
  20. Sokoto: 2,233,575
  21. Abia: 2,202,242
  22. Taraba: 2,088,260
  23. Ondo:2,047,598
  24. Osun: 2,043,107
  25. Kebbi: 2,076,798
  26. Kogi: 2,009,229
  27. Zamfara: 1,955,777
  28. Enugu: 1,944,016
  29. Bayelsa: 1,367,834
  30. Cross River: 1,894,640
  31. Ebonyi: 1,861,443
  32. Kwara: 1,736,858
  33. Yobe: 1,518,327
  34. Gombe: 1,394,393
  35. FCT: 1,344,856
  36. Ekiti: 1,034,811

PVC registrants by geo-political zones

  1. Northwest: 22.67 million
  2. Southwest: 18.3 million
  3. South-south: 15.2 million
  4. Northcentral: 14.1 million
  5. Northeast: 12.8 million
  6. Southeast: 11.49 million

2023 polls: 22 innovations introduced by INEC that will make rigging difficult for politicians

Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said the commission was gallantly ready to hold the upcoming general elections in 2023.

Read also

List of Top 10 States with Best WAEC Results in 2021 Emerges

The INEC chairman made this known on Friday, September 9 at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja during a stakeholders' conference on election result management and the launch of the election result analysis dashboard (ERAD) report agenda.

While delivering his keynote address at the conference attended by Legit.ng regional correspondent, Prof, Yakubu said the commission had introduced 22 new innovations to combat electoral fraud ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Source: Legit.ng

Tags:
Hot:
Online view pixel