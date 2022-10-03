2023 Elections: Final Update on INEC Registrations Across Nigeria, States, Regions with Highest Numbers Emerge
The final figure of the Permanent Voters Card (PVC) registrants recently updated by the Independent National Electoral Commission for the 2023 general elections reveals that a total of 96.2 million Nigerians will decide who will be the next president.
Among states with the highest numbers of eligible votes are Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, and Rivers, while Yobe, Gombe, Ekiti, and the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja are at the lower section of the list.
In terms of geopolitical zones, the northwest, southwest, and south-south have the highest number of registered votes.
But regions like northcentral, northeast, and southeast put together have few registrants for the general elections.
Below is the number of registrants in states and regions:
PVC registrants by state
- Lagos: 7,155,920
- Kano: 6,026,850
- Kaduna: 4,411,723
- Rivers: 3,689,197
- Delta: 3,386,791
- Katsina:3,570,740
- Oyo: 3,330,336
- Plateau: 2,840,094
- Bauchi: 2,801,512
- Anambra: 2,761,467
- Nasarawa: 2,759,943
- Ogun: 2,720,422
- Benue: 2,667,902
- Edo: 2,576,474
- Borno: 2,564197
- Akwa Ibom: 2,447,438
- Adamawa: 2,234,550
- Imo: 2,272,293
- Jigawa: 2,272,293
- Sokoto: 2,233,575
- Abia: 2,202,242
- Taraba: 2,088,260
- Ondo:2,047,598
- Osun: 2,043,107
- Kebbi: 2,076,798
- Kogi: 2,009,229
- Zamfara: 1,955,777
- Enugu: 1,944,016
- Bayelsa: 1,367,834
- Cross River: 1,894,640
- Ebonyi: 1,861,443
- Kwara: 1,736,858
- Yobe: 1,518,327
- Gombe: 1,394,393
- FCT: 1,344,856
- Ekiti: 1,034,811
PVC registrants by geo-political zones
- Northwest: 22.67 million
- Southwest: 18.3 million
- South-south: 15.2 million
- Northcentral: 14.1 million
- Northeast: 12.8 million
- Southeast: 11.49 million
2023 polls: 22 innovations introduced by INEC that will make rigging difficult for politicians
Chairman of INEC, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said the commission was gallantly ready to hold the upcoming general elections in 2023.
The INEC chairman made this known on Friday, September 9 at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja during a stakeholders' conference on election result management and the launch of the election result analysis dashboard (ERAD) report agenda.
While delivering his keynote address at the conference attended by Legit.ng regional correspondent, Prof, Yakubu said the commission had introduced 22 new innovations to combat electoral fraud ahead of the 2023 general elections.
Source: Legit.ng