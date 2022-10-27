The former governor of Anambra state, Willie Obiano has finally cleared the air regarding his wife's campaign funds

Obiano in a statement signed and issued by his aide described the reports as false and the handiwork of mischief makers in the polity

Meanwhile Obiano's wife, Ebelechukwu is seeking an Anambra North Senatorial ticket, under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) ahead of the 2023 general elections

Former Anambra Governor Willie Obiano has renewed faith in the performance and style of governance of his successor, Prof Chukwuma Soludo.

According to a report by The Nation, Obiano also denied raising any issue concerning campaign funding for his wife, Ebelechukwu who is seeking an Anambra North Senatorial ticket, under the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA).

Obiano addresses the rumoured report on his wife’s campaign funds. Photo credit: Chief Willie Obiano

Source: Facebook

It's the work of mischief makers, Obiano says

The former governor, in a statement by his chief publicist, Tony Nezianya described those peddling rumours over his misgivings about Soludo and his wife’s campaign funds as mischief makers.

He maintained that he had confidence that Soludo would live up to the high expectations of the people of the State, adding that he foresaw sterling performance in him.

The statement reads,

“I have not at any fora expressed misgivings about him. I never said to anyone or a group that I am disappointed in him.

‘’I never raised any issues concerning campaign funding for my wife, who is seeking an Anambra North ticket.

‘’I never granted an interview over such a matter. The author of such a verse is on a mischievous venture with an aim at causing disharmony: he does not have my authorisation.”

