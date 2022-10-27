The Independent National Electoral Commission has revealed the list of states with the highest number of registered voters

In the buildup of the 2023 general elections, the nation's electoral umpire disclosed that Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Katsina and Oyo top the lists

Further analysis by the commission revealed the northwest geopolitical zone follows the same path with the highest number of registered voters for next year's poll

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

On Wednesday, October 26, the chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, announced that the voter register had swollen up to 93.5m.

Analysis of the preliminary register reveals that Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Rivers, Katsina and Oyo states have the highest number of registered voters, The Punch reported.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu releases a list of states with the highest voter registration for the 2023 election. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

States with the highest number of registered voters

A breakdown indicates that:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Lagos has 7.57 percent; Kano, 6.34 percent; Kaduna, 4.65 percent; Rivers, 3.77 percent; Katsina, 3.76 percent and Oyo 3.51 percent.

Legit.ng observed that voters in the six states constitute 27.68m or 29.59 percent of the entire registered voters.

According to the preliminary voter register, Lagos, Kano, Kaduna and Rivers states lead with 7,075,192; 5,927,565; 4,345,469 and 3,532,990, respectively.

They are followed by Katsina with 3,519,260 and Oyo, with 3,275,045.

Lagos maintained its position as the state with the highest number of registered voters, increasing its figure from 6.5m to 7.07m.

Kano State also added 469,818 new voters to increase its number to 5.9m voters.

Kaduna now has 4.3m voters while Rivers state overtook Katsina as the fourth largest state in terms of voters.

While Rivers now has 3.53m voters, Katsina has 3.51m.

Ekiti State remained at the bottom with 986,314 registered voters.

Addressing the political parties during their meeting in Abuja, the INEC chairman noted that the majority of the new registrants were young people.

Prof. Mahmood Yakubu noted further that the voter register had gone up to 93.5m.

2023 presidency: How southeast youth will give Tinubu 5.1m votes, Obidike reveals

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Obidike promised to deliver 5.1m votes to the APC presidential candidate, Tinubu, from the youth constituency in the southeast in the 2023 general election.

"We're ready to deliver 5.1m votes to Bola Ahmed Tinubu of the APC from youth constituency in the southeast.

"This is in line with our efforts during voters registration, where we mobilized young people for it. Calculations have been made, and we're serious about 2023," the young APC chieftain said.

INEC announces date for Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa governorship polls

Meanwhile, INEC has scheduled the Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa state governorship elections for Saturday, November 11, 2023.

The electoral commission made this known to the public in a statement released on Tuesday, October 25 in Abuja.

The full timetable released by INEC indicates that the primary elections by political parties will hold between March 27 to April 17, 2023.

Source: Legit.ng