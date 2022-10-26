Political parties and electorates have been urged to prepare for the forthcoming 2023 general election

The independent national electoral commission (INEC) says it will still go ahead with its plan to deploy the BVAS and the IReV

Similarly, INEC says it has commenced with the training on the usage of election technology that will be deployed on election day

FCT, Abuja - The independent national electoral commission (INEC) has reiterated that there will be no U-turn in the deployment of the bimodal voter registration system (BVAS) for the conduct of the 2023 general elections.

The chairman of INEC, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, made this known on Wednesday, October 26 at the quarterly consultative meeting with leaders of political parties in Abuja.

INEC chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu said there will be no going back on the usage of the BVAS and IReV technology for the 2023 general elections. Photo: Sodiq Adelakun

Source: Original

Prof. Mahmood also noted that the transmission of results to the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IReV) in real-time on election day will still be implemented, as earlier stated.

He revealed that the commission has successfully implemented nine of its fourteen activities for the forthcoming general elections.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

INEC begins training on election technology

The commission said it has commenced training on using some of the technology that will be deployed during the general election.

Mahmood said:

"We are also making steady progress in other critical areas of preparation for the election, including the provision of sensitive and non-sensitive materials, the recruitment of staff and planning for the movement of personnel and materials for the election.

"Only last week, we commenced the training of master trainers on election technology to ensure a seamless process. Beginning from tomorrow, we will commence the same training at zonal level and subsequently train all the ad hoc staff for the 176,846 polling units nationwide.

Source: Legit.ng