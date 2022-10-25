Professor Christopher Imumolen has started reaching out to Nigerians living in neighbouring countries

The Accord Party presidential candidate stated that his schedule visits is consistent with his philosophy of engaging the people

Imumolen becomes the first ever presidential candidate to visit Nigerians living in the West African sub-region

FCT, Abuja - Accord Party presidential candidate, Professor Christopher Imumolen on Monday, October 24 met the Nigerian community in Lome, capital of Togo as his campaigns for election into the office of Nigeria's president gathers momentum.

Imumolen becomes the first ever presidential candidate to visit the nation's diasporans domiciled in the West African sub-region.

Prof Imumolen said he will engage Nigerians living in Togo, Benin, Ghana, and other West African countries. Photo credit: Accord Party

Source: Facebook

According to an itinerary of his tour released on Monday, October 24, Imumolen will also visit Cotonou (Benin Republic), Accra (Ghana) and Monrovia (Liberia) as he kicks off the first phase of his tour to some ECOWAS countries.

The initiative, according to him, is to engage, as well as interact with Nigerians in diaspora about how to rescue the country from the suffocating grip of clueless leadership and redirect it on the path of prosperity.

Professor Imumolen kicked-off his tour with an address to Nigerians and Nigerian descendants at the Salle Carre Kegue Stadium in Lome on Monday, October 24 by 5pm.

He also spoke to a group of Christian and Muslim leaders in diaspora during a special dinner afterwards.

Imumolen's latest move is seen by many political analysts as a masterstroke considering the fact that many of his colleagues in the presidential race have often preferred visiting more exotic destinations like the US, UK, UAE, and Canada, etc, to ventilate their political aspirations.

He said:

“I will prefer not to be drawn into arguments about why my co-aspirants for Nigeria's presidential seat prefer to visit the US, UK, UAE and Canada to sell their manifestos.

“It could be for different reasons. I have heard that some do it for the purpose of getting donations, or whatever.

“Anyhow, I'd prefer to talk about myself, my my manifesto and what I have for our people both within and outside Nigeria.

“What I am doing with these visits is consistent with my philosophy of engaging the people, feeling their pulse and fashioning ways to bring relief to their many areas of need.

“I am sure that at the end of this first phase, the exact objective of consistently demonstrating true sincerity and all- inclusiveness in governance will be all too glaring for everyone to see.”

Professor Imumolen says he also plans to extend his visit to other countries before the elections scheduled for February next year.

Source: Legit.ng