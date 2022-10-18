The governor of Rivers, Nyesom Wike, was one of the dignitaries to attend the National Women’s Conference in Lagos on Tuesday, October

Lagos - Governor Nyesom Wike on Tuesday, October 18, arrived in Lagos to attend the National Women’s Conference at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island.

PM News reports that Wike was invited to the event by the Committee of Wives of Lagos State Officials (COWLSO) to declare open the three-day national women's conference.

Wike was said to have stolen the show as he entered the venue (Photo: @GovWike)

Wike was ushered into the venue by Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his wife, Dr. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu.

The Rivers governor who came along with former Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti met bigwigs of the All Progressives Congress (APC) including the speaker of the Lagos state House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru A. Obasa.

It was gathered that Wike stole the show as he received a rousing welcome immediately he stepped into the venue.

