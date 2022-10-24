Nyesom Wike, the governor of Rivers state, said he would not campaign for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the 2023 general poll.

According to Daily Trust, the governor alleged that Atiku had appointed the enemies of Rivers state into his campaign council.

The governor said this when he addressed party stakeholders and supporters in Port Harcourt, the Rivers state capital, at the inauguration of the Rivers state PDP campaign team on Monday, October 24.

Wike disclosed that Atiku had picked those he wanted to work with him in the state, adding that the former vice president did not want his team to campaign for him and that if he really wanted, Atiku would have talked to him.

His statement reads in part:

“The presidential candidate has chosen enemies of the state as members of his campaign council, even me the Governor of the state I do not have any input.

“If anybody did not accommodate the interest of Rivers state, we will also not have their interest at heart.”

