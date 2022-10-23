Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu may have not gotten a second-term ticket if the comments by Bishop Stephen Adegbite are true

The Lagos state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria said Sanwo-Olu was almost denied the ticket

According to him, Christian religious leaders in the commercial city had to beg Bola Tinubu for Sanwo-Olu to be allowed to contest under the APC

Ikeja - Lagos state chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Bishop Stephen Adegbite has revealed that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was almost denied a second-term ticket by the All Progressives Congress (APC) if not for the intervention of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The cleric made the revelation in an exclusive interview with Punch newspaper published on Saturday, October 22.

Bishop Adegbite said Tinubu's intervention saved Sanwo-Olu from not getting a second-term ticket. Photo credit: Lagos CAN

Source: Facebook

He said Tinubu accepted that a Christian must preside over Lagos state as governor after the Babatunde Fashola was governor for eight years.

He said:

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

“That was why we had (Akinwunmi) Ambode. After four years of Ambode, he was removed and was not given the opportunity to rule for second term, Babajide Sanwo-Olu won the election.

“He (Sanwo-Olu) narrowly escaped not being allowed to go for a second term but the church in Lagos also stood and approached Tinubu that he should be allowed because Muslims have ruled Lagos state for 15 years, so Christians should continue at least for another four years and he (Tinubu) agreed and that is why Sanwo-Olu is contesting again.

“So, those were the things we mentioned at that event that Tinubu had done. For anybody to say he (Tinubu) has done evil to the church will be a disservice to ourselves and God will not be happy if I accept such.”

Youths hold solidarity rally for Tinubu in Lagos

Meanwhile, some youths in Lagos state on Saturday, October 22 held a solidarity rally for Tinubu.

The Nation newspaper reports that the rally, tagged ‘Eko Youth Walk’, commenced at Police College, Ikeja GRA.

2023 elections: CAN to investigate members listed on APC's campaign team

On his part, the national president of the CAN, Archbishop Daniel Okoh has distanced himself from the just released amended presidential campaign list of the APC.

The CAN president in a statement he personally signed, expressed shock that the amended presidential campaign list of the APC has the names of some officials of the association.

He said such a development is worrisome because it counters the well-known stance of CAN on partisanship.

2023: Demand for bullet-proof vehicles surge ahead of general elections

In a related development, as preparations for the 2023 general elections gain momentum, the demands for bullet-proof Sports Utility Vehicles have increased significantly across the country.

Very Important Personalities, top chieftains and candidates of political parties have been procuring customised vehicles that offer special protection in the run-up to the campaigns and elections.

Apart from ordering armoured vehicles, it was also learnt that politicians were applying for special police protection and procuring other security wares.

Source: Legit.ng