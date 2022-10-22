Three police inspectors were slain on Friday, October 21, by the same assassins who tried to kill Apostle Johnson Suleiman

The police command in Edo gave the names of the officers as follows: Insp Igbaugba Paragon, Insp Afensumu Philip, and Insp Akpolor Monday

Following the attack, the command has also withdrawn CSP Ayodele Suleiman, the DPO of Auchi, for debriefing at the Edo headquarters

Edo - The commissioner of police in Edo, AIG Abutu Yaro, has ordered the withdrawal of CSP Ayodele Suleiman, the DPO of Auchi.

Suleiman, whose withdrawal was immediate, will debrief the state headquarters of the command on circumstances leading to the death of a member of the killer gang that attacked the convoy of Apostle Johnson Suleiman, the general overseer of Omega Fire Ministry on Friday, October 21.

The police said three inspectors were killed in the attack (Photo: Apostle Johnson Suleman, @PoliceNG)

This was announced on Friday in a statement by the deputy spokesperson of the command, ASP Jennifer Iwegbu, The Sun reports.

Identities of slain police chiefs revealed

Concerning the Friday attack, Iwegbu revealed that three police inspectors and three civilians were killed by the assassins.

Their names are as follows: Insp Igbaugba Paragon, Insp Afensumu Philip, Insp Akpolor Monday, Ahmed Promise, Momoh Ilegogie, and Janet (surname unknown).

The deputy police spokesperson added that one woman, Vera (surname unknown) is suspected to have been abducted by the attackers.

She added that following reliable intelligence, officers went after the assailants, killed one of them and recovered a vehicle from the gang.

Her words:

“On receipt of this information, DPO Auchi immediately mobilised Policemen, gave the assailants a hot chase, and engaged them. One of the assailants was neutralized in the process and one Toyota Avensis car with NO LAGOS KRD 92 HU was also recovered.

“The bodies of the deceased have since been deposited at the morgue while intense bush coming and intelligence gathering is still ongoing for possible arrests of the assailants.

“The Outgoing CP, now AIG Abutu Yaro fdc has ordered the DC CID, DCP Samuel Olawore, Explosive and Ordinance Investigators and Forensic experts to the scene, While Tactical Teams led by the AC OPs, ACP James Chu are advancing to the general area to conduct further coordinate pursuit of the assailants..."

Apostle Suleman: "I was shot at directly", cleric opens up in video, speaks on what saved him

Apostle Suleman had confirmed that some assassins attempted to take his life in Auchi, Edo state, on Friday, October 21.

The cleric in a video he shared on Facebook shortly after the news of the attack went viral noted that the gunmen who tried to take his life shot directly at him while he was in his vehicle with his wife and kids.

The cleric who released the video in response to calls from people who were trying to confirm if he was safe said the battle started in 2017 and that no one can take his life because it is in the hand of God.

